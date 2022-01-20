The Crandall Pirates varsity boys basketball team won a big District 13-5A game over the Mesquite Poteet Pirates by a count of 58-45 on Jan. 14 at Crandall High School.
With this victory, Crandall improves to 12-11 overall and 2-3 in District 13-5A play. Mesquite Poteet falls to 11-8 and 4-1 respectively.
The key to this game was Crandall’s ability to build an early lead. By building an early lead, Crandall got a surge of confidence that helped them throughout the rest of the game. Also, in this game, Crandall hit some big shots and they put together a solid defensive effort when it mattered most.
Top players for Crandall in this game were as follows:
Jason Orta: 11 points.
Da’Shawn Hall: 11 points.
Eli Cannefax: 10 points.
Samuel Omosigho: eight points.
