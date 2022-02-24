The Kaufman Lions varsity tennis team hosted the Paine Invitational Tournament on Feb. 18. Overall, Kaufman finished second in the team standings. The only school to finish ahead of Kaufman was 5A Longview High School. There were 16 schools playing at this very competitive and tough tournament.
The schools represented at this tournament were Kaufman, Longview, Texarkana Texas High, Lake Highlands, Lovejoy, Northwest Eaton, Wylie East, Denton Braswell, Corsicana, Crandall, Mabank, Van, Brock, Sunnyvale, Terrell, and Woden High School. Woden High School is located in Nacogdoches, Texas.
