The Kaufman Lion baseball team continues to find ways to win, defeating Quinlan Ford (14-1) and Farmersville (6-4) last week.
After these results, Kaufman’s record now stands at 13-7-1 overall and 4-1 in District 13-4A play.
On March 30, Kaufman took care of their business in a big way as they routed Quinlan Ford by a count of 14-1.
Kaufman scored five runs in the first inning, one in the second, four in the third, and four in the fourth on this victorious night. This game was called after the top of the fifth inning to the UIL Run Rule.
RBIs in this game for Kaufman were produced by Roy Garcia (RBI single to center in the first inning), Landon Stocks (RBI single to center in the first inning), Cody Dickinson (two RBI double in the first inning and a RBI double to left in the third inning), Kevin Soto (RBI sacrifice fly to right in the second inning and a RBI double to center in the third inning), John Maldonado (RBI double to center in the fourth inning), Landon Tucker (two RBI single to left in the fourth inning), and Cobie Webb (RBI double to left in the fourth inning). The other three runs that Kaufman scored in this game were due to a Quinlan Ford passed ball and an error plus a steal of home by Webb.
On the mound for Kaufman, the duo of Javier Garcia and Dillon King did some excellent work, surrendering just one run on three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
The one run that Quinlan Ford registered in this game came during the top of the first inning via a RBI single to center.
Then on Friday April 2, Kaufman squared off in a key District 13-4A game with Farmersville. After this tough battle was over, Kaufman had emerged victorious by a count of 6-4.
Farmersville took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to a RBI single to right field.
However, Kaufman answered back by scoring four runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead for good. RBIs during this second inning were produced by Alexis Munoz (RBI bases loaded walk), and Tucker (two RBI double to left). The other run that Kaufman scored in this frame came home via a Farmersville passed ball.
But, Farmersville cut Kaufman’s lead to 4-3 in the top of the fifth inning due to a RBI single to right and a RBI sacrifice fly to left.
Then in the bottom of the fifth, the Lions pushed across two huge runs to make the score 6-3. These runs for the Lions were plated on a RBI infield single by Javier Garcia and a RBI bases loaded hit by pitch by Maldonado.
On the mound for the Lions, Landon Stocks and Raul Garcia combined to surrender just four runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts and two walks.
