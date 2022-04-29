As they make a push toward the playoffs, the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats baseball team won two key District 18-3A games over Palmer (5-1) and Blooming Grove (6-5) on April 19 and April 23 at Scurry-Rosser High School and Blooming Grove High School respectively.
With these results, Scurry-Rosser’s record stands at 14-6 overall and 8-4 in District 18-3A play.
Scurry-Rosser built an early 5-0 lead against Palmer thanks to a two-run first inning and a three-run third.
Top hitters for Scurry-Rosser in the Palmer game were Cagle Peavy (two RBIs), Parker Williams (one RBI), Noah Norris (one hit and one RBI), Aiden Richman (one hit), and Cole Hartzel (one hit).
On the mound, Peavy was outstanding as he pitched a complete game while surrendering just one run on one hit with 11 strikeouts and four walks.
Against Blooming Grove Lions, Scurry-Rosser built an early 3-0 lead through the first three innings of play. But, then Blooming Grove fought back with one run in the fourth and three in the sixth to take a 4-3 lead.
However, the Wildcats responded in a big way as they plated three runs in the top of the seventh inning to vault back in front by a count of 6-4. In the bottom of the seventh and final inning, the Lions did score a run to make it 6-5. But, in the end, the Wildcats hung on for the victory.
Key hitters in this game for Scurry-Rosser were Lincoln Wagner (two hits and two RBIs), Zack Hutchins (one hit and one RBI), Kayden Bradshaw (one hit and one RBI), and Williams (one hit and one RBI).
On the mound, Bradshaw worked six full innings while giving up four runs on three hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. In relief, Wagner got the save while surrendering one run on one hit.
Through April 23, the District 18-3A baseball standings look this way: Corsicana Mildred (10-2) Scurry-Rosser (8-4), Kemp (7-5), Malakoff (7-5), Palmer (6-6), and Eustace (6-6).
