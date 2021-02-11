The Kaufman Lion varsity boys’ basketball team clinched a playoff berth with a 53-23 victory over Quinlan Ford on Feb. 2. This is the sixth straight season that the Kaufman Lion varsity boys’ basketball team has earned a trip to the playoffs. The team also routed Farmersville 84-41 on Feb. 5.
With these victories, the Lions’ record stands at 15-5 overall and 8-2 in District 13-4A play.
Head Coach Matt McLaughlin is very proud of his team for clinching a playoff berth again. But, he also knows that they have more work to do as they finish up the regular season and head into the playoffs.
“I am very thankful and blessed to coach the guys in this program," McLaughlin said. "We have had great young men in the past and in the present. While we take a little time to enjoy our victories and things like clinching a playoff berth, our focus continues to be on getting better each day that we come to practice. We know that we can play better on both ends of the floor, and we hope to be playing our best basketball as we head into the final week of the regular season and into the playoffs.”
The Lions got off to a slowstart vs. Quinlan. The Panthers jumped out to a 7-2 lead thanks in large part to a methodical half court offense.
Then Kaufman’s Daylon Dickerson stole the ball and went in for a thunderous slam dunk to make the score 7-4 in favor of Quinlan, sparking the tempo for the Lions. The Lions then switched their defensive scheme as they started using more run and jump traps in an attempt to accelerate the tempo and cause turnovers. The defensive switch worked to perfection and Kaufman was off to the races. At halftime, the Lions led 21-16.
In the second half, the Lions played some impressive basketball as they outscored the Panthers 32-7 to blow the game wide open. In fact, Kaufman closed the game on an amazing 30-2 run. When this team is swarming defensively, causing turnovers, and playing wide-open, full-court basketball, they are hard to beat.
Individually, the star of this game for Kaufman was Daylon Dickerson. The junior guard/forward registered 24 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and five steals. He alsoreached a career milestone, surpassing the 1,000-point plateau in his high school career.
Other Kaufman players who made significant contributions in this Quinlan Ford game were Derek Clamon (10 points) and Vontrell Williams (eight points and five rebounds).
Against Farmersville, Kaufman put this game in the win column early with a 24-7 scoring burst in the first quarter. From that point on, Kaufman was well on their way to victory.
At halftime, Kaufman led 32-18. But, then in the third quarter, Kaufmanhad an offensive explosion as the outscored Farmersville 34-12 in the frame. Through three quarters of play, Kaufman led 66-30.
The Lions put it on cruise control in the fourth quarter as they eased on home to get the win.
In a key statistic from this game, Kaufman dominated the boards as they out-rebounded Farmersville by a count of 52-33.
Top performers for Kaufman in this game were Dickerson (29 points, eight rebounds, and six steals), Williams (23 points, eight rebounds, and four assists), and Nick McBride (11 points and five rebounds).
