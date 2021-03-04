On Feb. 24, the Scurry-Rosser varsity boys basketball team saw their special season come to a close when they lost to state ranked Little River Academy by a count of 59-37 in the area playoff round.
With the loss, Scurry-Rosser finished their 2020-21 season with an overall record of 17-8.
In this game, Little River Academy jumped out a 34-13 lead by half time. From there, they cruised home for the victory.
Notable performances in this game for Scurry-Rosser were turned in by senior Terrell Blanton (15 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks, and three assists), senior Jaxon Jonas (12 points—nine of these points came on three-point shots, three assists, and three steals), Garrett Hill (seven points and four assists), Rowdy Miller (two points), and Christian Lopez (one point).
Head Coach James Hill had great things to say about this team as the season concluded.
“These kids have been outstanding all season, and they came together really well to be a mixture of all classifications (two seniors, two juniors, two sophomores, and three freshmen). I can’t say enough about their work ethic drive, and how coachable they all were. The Wildcats won the first playoff game for boys basketball in 20 years. So, they definitely have left their mark. The seniors have had a memorable year, and they have left the program in good hands. We are very thankful for all of the support our town gave these players. This whole season has been a lot of fun."
The Scurry-Rosser varsity boys basketball team end the season as District 18-3A runners-up, bi-district playoff champions, and area playoff finalists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.