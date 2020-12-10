The Kaufman Lion varsity boys’ basketball team still has an unblemished record during the early stages of their 2020-21 season thanks to victories over Mesquite Poteet (60-42) and Canton (46-42) on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 respectively.
After these victories, Kaufman improves to 3-0 overall on the season. These victories were even more impressive when considering that Mesquite Poteet and Canton qualified for the playoffs last season.
Headline performers for Kaufman in the Mesquite Poteet game were junior Daylon Dickerson (16 points, 12 rebounds, eight steals, three assists, and three blocked shots), junior Vontrell Williams (11 points, five rebounds, and three steals), junior Derek Clamon (11 points), senior LaDamian Bailey (eight points), senior Darius McGee (six points five rebounds, and three steals), and freshman DK Jones (six points).
After trailing by three points at half time (22-19), the Lions came out of the locker room on fire as they outscored the Pirates 41-20 in the second half to win this big roadgame quite easily.
Against Canton, the Lions rallied from a seven-point first quarter deficit (15-8) to win this hard-fought game.
Key players for Kaufman in this Canton game were junior Vontrell Williams (13 points and seven rebounds), junior Daylon Dickerson (11 points, nine rebounds, and three assists), and sophomore Dalys Chandler (10 points).
Meanwhile, the Kaufman Lion girls suffered two tough losses to high quality teams from Jacksonville (59-32) and Martins Mill (69-25). These games took place on Dec. 1 and Dec. 4 respectively.
In the Jacksonville game, Kaufman had some notable efforts by junior Hailee Woody (seven points), freshman Maddie Kinney (seven points and five rebounds), and senior Taylor Sandberg (seven points and seven rebounds).
Then, against state powerhouse Martins Mill, the leaders for Kaufman were senior Taylor Sandberg (eight points and five rebounds) and senior Breanna Saucedo (eight points).
Both Jacksonville and Martins Mill reached the playoffs last season.
After the Martins Mill game on Dec. 4, the Kaufman Lions girls' overall record stands at 2-7.
