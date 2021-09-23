The Crandall Pirate football team rallied from an early deficit to eventually rout the Sulphur Springs Wildcats by a count of 57-34 in the District 8-5A Division II opener for both teams on Sept. 17. This game was played at Sulphur Springs High School as Homecoming night for the Wildcats.
With the victory, Crandall improves to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in District play while Sulphur Springs falls to 0-4 and 0-1 respectively.
Early in the second quarter, Sulphur Springs had built a seemingly healthy 20-8 lead. Then Crandall roared to life on both sides of the football to score 42 straight points. After this avalanche of scoring, Crandall led 50-20 going into the fourth quarter. At this point, Crandall could taste victory.
Individual accolades in this game for Crandall go to Samuel Omosigho, who had six receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns, as well as a 56-yard interception return for a touchdown. Other top players were Jamonte Gordon-West (18 of 20 passing for 270 yards and four touchdowns/ 12 carries for 114 yards and one touchdown), Chris Abron (10 carries for 82 yards and two touchdowns), and Luke Moffitt (seven receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns, with an 85-yard punt return for a touchdown as well).
Also, the Pirate defense did their part in this victory as well by making several big defensive stops and causing some key turnovers.
Crandall will next play at North Forney at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 24.
