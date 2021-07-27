Izzy Ruiz, a recent graduate of Kaufman High School, has signed a college scholarship with Oklahoma Wesleyan University to play basketball.
Kaufman’s Head varsity girls basketball coach Amy Ingram said that it has been a pleasure for her to coach Izzy this past season for many reasons.
“Izzy is a hard worker, and she has a beautiful shot,” Ingram said. “It has been my pleasure to coach Izzy this past year. She was always the first one out on the floor every day for practice. She has been helping out this summer at our basketball camp, even at times leading skills sessions for us,” she said. “Izzy has a great love for the game, and I can’t wait to see her play in college. She has worked hard for this opportunity to play.”
Oklahoma Wesleyan University is a member of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
