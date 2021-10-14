The Kaufman Lions brought home their seventh straight team tennis District Championship with an official 10-0 forfeit victory over Terrell on Oct. 5.
Note: Terrell had to forfeit due to the fact that they did not have enough players to field a team.
Overall, during the 2021 season, Kaufman has easily breezed through their three district opponents consisting of Farmersville, Sunnyvale, and Terrell. They defeated each of these opponents via shutouts.
Also, on Oct. 5, while a portion of the Kaufman tennis team was capturing the District 13-4A Title, other Lion tennis players were taking on 5A Hallsville in a key playoff warm up match. Overall, Kaufman won this battle by a match score of 16-3.
With these results, Kaufman improves to 20-1 overall on the season.
Now, their focus will turn toward the team tennis playoffs. Kaufman will get a first round bye because Athens High School was not able to field a complete team. In the Area playoff round, Kaufman will face Bullard High School. This matchup is scheduled to take place on Oct. 15 at Van High School.
