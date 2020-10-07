Kaufman defeated Terrell in straight sets by a count of 25-20, 25-7, and 25-22 on Sept. 29. Top performers in this match for Kaufman were Olivia Mohr (100% serving percentage on 15 attempts), Taylor Sandberg (5 kills and 3 blocks), Lilly Lancaster (5 kills), Lexi Esparza (3 blocks), and Reece Yager (10 digs).On Friday, Kaufman emerged victoriousin a tough five set battle with Sunnyvale. The game scores for this match were 22-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-19, and 15-10. Notable efforts in this match for Kaufman were produced by Savannah Pasquinelli (100% serving percentage on 18 attempts), Paige Garmon (12 kills), Kate Elzner (5 blocks) Lexi Esparza (5 blocks), and Reece Yager (17 digs).After these matches, Kaufman’s record stands at 9-10 overall and 4-3 in district play.
Lions volleyball looking to playoffs
- By Michael Morrill Herald Reporter
