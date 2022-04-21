The Kaufman Lions baseball team run ruled Quinlan Ford Panthers twice in District 13-4A action by scores of 18-0 and 11-1 on April 11 and April 15 at Kaufman High School and Quinlan Ford High School respectively.
In the first Quinlan Ford game, Kaufman scored one run in the first inning, two in the second, 12 in the third and three in the fourth on their way to victory.
RBIs in this game for Kaufman were driven in by Cody Dickinson (three hits and three RBIs), Jake Skellenger (two hits and one RBI), Tysen McCune (one hit and three RBIs), Levi Gardner (two hits and three RBIs), Isaiah Leija (one hit and two RBIs), Adrian Rodriguez (one hit and two RBIs), and Cobe Webb (two hits and one RBI).
On the mound, Skellenger, Landon Tucker, Thomas Stevens, and Rodriguez teamed up to pitch a shutout on two hits with seven strikeouts and zero walks.
In the second Quinlan Ford game, the headline stars for Kaufman were pitchers Raul Garcia and Jansen Wheat who combined to throw a no hitter with 11 strikeouts and three walks. The one run that Quinlan Ford scored in this game came on an RBI groundout. The Panthers also received help to score this run via two walks and an error in the first inning.
Offensively, the Lions scored two runs in the third inning, three in the fourth, and six in the fifth to put this game in the win column.
Top hitters for Kaufman in this game were Skellenger (one hit and one RBI), McCune (two hits and one RBI), Vincent Youngerman (one hit and two RBIs), and Webb (one hit and one RBI).
In another District 13-4A game against Sunnyvale at Kaufman High School on April 8, the Raiders defeated the Lions by a count of 11-3.
Some highlights in this game for Kaufman were produced by Issac Leija (two hits and one RBI), Gardner (one hit and one RBI), Cobe Webb (two hit and RBI), and McCune (two hits).
In a non-district game against Mabank at Mabank High School on April 9, the Mabank Panthers defeated the Lions by a count of 4-2 thanks to a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Notable performers for Kaufman in this game were Garcia (one hit and RBI), Rodriguez (one RBI), and Jordan Nalls (one hit).
After the games on April 15, Kaufman’s record stands at 14-10 overall and 6-2 in District 13-4A play.
After the April 15 games, the District 13-4A baseball standings are as follows: Kaufman (6-2), Nevada Community (6-2), Farmersville (6-2), Sunnyvale (6-4), and Caddo Mills (4-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.