Thanks to the combination of a powerful running game and a strong defensive effort, the Kaufman Lion football team rolled past Carrolton Ranchview by a count of 56-6 on Friday evening. With the win, Kaufman improves to 2-4 overall and 2-0 in district play. Carrolton Ranchview falls to 0-4 and 0-2 respectively. By halftime, Kaufman had built an insurmountable 42-0 lead. From there, they coasted home for the victory.In this game, Kaufman’s top offensive performer was sophomore runningback Braxton Garmon. He carried the ball 13 times for 117 yards and three touchdowns. Other notable contributors for Kaufman in their offensive ground game assault were LaDamian Bailey (eight carries for 55 yards and one touchdown), Delzan Daniels (11 carries for 75 yards and one touchdown), and Darius McGee (four carries for 44 yards and one touchdown). Overall, Kaufman ran the ball for a grand total of 347 yards.
Kaufman rolls past Carrolton Ranchview 56 - 6
- By Michael Morrill Herald Reporter
