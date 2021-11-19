The Crandall High School cheer teams attended the North Texas Universal Cheer Association regional competition on Nov. 14.
The CHS varsity cheer squad won in the super large varsity division and the junior varsity placed sixth in the junior varsity division. Both teams received bids to UCA Nationals that will be held in Walt Disney World in February 2022.
