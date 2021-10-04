In front of a large and enthusiastic crowd, Kaufman hosted Anna on Sept. 24 in a matchup between two of the top 4A football teams in the DFW area.
With a massive team effort in every phase of the game, the Kaufman Lion football team was able to defeat the Anna Coyotes by a count of 35-14 in the District opener for both teams. As of Sept. 26, Kaufman and Anna are ranked seventh and 10th respectively in the Dallas Morning News’ Class 4A Area Poll.
With this victory, Kaufman improves to 5-0 overall and 1-0 in District play, while Anna falls to 4-1 and 0-1 respectively.
Individually, some of the offensive stars of this game for Kaufman were Braxton Garmon, who made 21 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns, then one reception for 46 yards and another touchdown.
Daylon Dickerson had five receptions for 114 yards while Aundrea Freeman made five carries for six yards and one touchdown. Derek Clamon made 13 carries for 73 yards and one touchdown, then went nine of 15 passing for 228 yards and one touchdown.
Overall, the Lions produced 486 yards on offense in this game, with 258 rushing and 228 passing.
The ultimate star of this game, however, was Kaufman’s impressive defense. Led by the strong pass rushing abilities of Raikyuviun Shaw and Kason Cooksey, the Lions harassed and bothered Anna’s star quarterback Daniel McNair all game long.
Coming into Friday's game, Anna was scoring at an average of 42 points per game. But Kaufman limited them to just 14. Also, the Lion defense caused five Anna turnovers in this game (three fumbles and two interceptions). The interceptions were credited to Dickerson and Julian Prox, and it was a magnificent defensive performance by the Lions indeed.
After recovering a fumble at the Lions’ six-yard line on Anna’s first possession of the game, Kaufman proceeded to move 94 yards for a touchdown. The touchdown came on a 46-yard swing pass out of the backfield from Clamon to Garmon. On the scoring play as well, Kaufman’s Kylevon Morrow executed a tremendous block which sprung Garmon down the sideline for the touchdown. After Andres Gallegos’ successful extra point, Kaufman led 7-0 at the 5:40 mark of the first quarter.
The score stayed at 7-0 until early in the second quarter, when Kaufman’s defense produced another big play. Kaufman sacked McNair and caused a fumble that was recovered by the home team at Anna’s four-yard line. The Lions were in business again.
One play later, Freeman scored on a four-yard touchdown run to make the score 14-0 in favor of Kaufman at the 8:12 mark of the second quarter.
Later in the second quarter, a fumble on a punt by Kaufman was recovered by Anna. Then, Anna drove for their first touchdown of the game which came on a nine-yard run by Jambres Dubar. The extra point attempt was blocked, so that left the score at 14-6.
On their next drive, Kaufman responded by marching 91 yards for a touchdown, making the score 21-6. The touchdown was registered via a 21-yard run by Garmon. Key plays on this drive were a 21-yard pass for a first down from Clamon to Dickerson. Also, Clamon broke loose on a 41-yard run during a third and eight play sequence. After Clamon’s big run, Kaufman reached the end zone on the next play thanks to Garmon.
Anna answered back with a 75-yard touchdown drive right before halftime. The touchdown came on a five-yard touchdown pass from McNair to Dubar. After this touchdown, Anna successfully scored on a two- point conversion to make it 21-14 at half time.
In the third quarter, Kaufman embarked on a 73-yard touchdown drive which increased their lead to 28-14 at 8:47 mark. Garmon capped this drive with a 13-yard scoring run. Another key play on this drive was a 45-yard run by Garmon as well.
By the fourth quarter, Kaufman was looking to score again. They journeyed some 90 yards for one final touchdown in this game. Clamon did the honors with a three-yard touchdown run. Two big pass plays on this drive gave Kaufman the opportunity to score again. One pass connection was between Clamon and Dickerson while the other one involved Clamon and Peyton Luna.
Up next, Kaufman will square off against Carrolton Ranchview at Carrolton’s Standridge Stadium at a rare Thursday night game on Sept. 30. This game is set to kickoff at 7 p.m.
