The regular meeting of the Kaufman ISD school board began at 6 p.m. on May 9 in the Kaufman ISD board room.
Following the innovation and pledge of allegiance to the flags, Superintendent Dr. Lori Blaylock and Dr. Roberts, Kaufman High School Principal introduced the Lion’s Roar program for the night. There were three groups of students recognized from the high school that made it to state in their events, the CTE culinary arts class, UIL academics from the essay and literary criticism divisions, and UIL tennis.
Each program was introduced by Roberts, then sponsors of the groups took a brief moment to recognize their students individually where students followed up and explained what they did in their state-level competitions.
After the Lion’s Roar program, the meeting of regular items began. Financial reports were first on the docket discussing tax reports for March 2022, disbursements for April 2022, and check registries for all vendors for April 2022 including credit card statements and registries for April 2022.
The next item was the principals’ and directors’ reports where each campus administrator sent in a virtual report shown to the board and meeting attendees of the happenings on each campus across the district.
Following was the Superintendent’s report from Blaylock, first discussing resignations/retirements and new personnel for the district. Blaylock then introduced Gavin Eastep, Director of CCMR to give the board and academic update on Kaufman High School as well as an update on the college readiness steps and class implemented.
Eastep’s presentation ultimately explained that the number of high school seniors completing certifications, dual credit college hours, and completing the TSI/SAT/ACT/college readiness courses is on the rise from previous statistics.
If the goals set for the year were not met, the numbers of completion were very close to being there, giving insight that implementing more college readiness material in classes are aiding the seniors to be successful as well as testing all seniors on SAT and ACT.
After Eastep’s presentation, Blaylock introduced Whitney Wilson, lead operations for Hazel Health to give a presentation to the board about Hazel Health and new services they are providing that will be implemented into the district.
Hazel Health partners with school nurses, counselors, parents, and local providers to bring high-quality whole child health care to every student. More than 20 million children in the U.S. lack sufficient access to essential health care.
In just a few taps, any student can connect to a Hazel pediatrician or clinician. With Hazel’s trusted care team, they can treat urgent care needs, diagnose health concerns, and provide mental health support from school or at home. Currently, Hazel Health is addressing and servicing two million students and counting for mental and physical health needs.
A new service that Hazel Health is providing mental health services for students that might be experiencing anxiety or depression. This new service will allow students to meet with one of Hazel’s providers and have therapy sessions at school to better help the student.
Blaylock brought Kaufman ISD Police Chief Krieger and the City of Kaufman Police Chief Les Edwards to speak following the presentation by Hazel Health. Krieger and Edwards presented Kaufman ISD police officer Adam Wall with a Meritorious Service Award for his actions on April 11, 2022.
Edwards read the following letter that he sent to Chief Krieger:
“April 11 at approximately 7:35 a.m. the City of Kaufman Police Department responded to a reporting reckless driver call. Officers located the suspect that was in a maroon Chevy Tahoe in the 2200 block of South Washington Street in Kaufman.
Officers of the Kaufman Police Department attempted to stop the suspect vehicle for traffic violations and reckless driving. The suspect then chose to attempt to allude police in and through residential neighborhood, city streets, and then traveling towards the school zone for the Kaufman Junior High and High School unfortunately at very dangerous speeds.
The school zone is located at the 3000 block of South Houston Street, and at this time of the morning it is full of citizens both adults and children during this time of day.
The City of Kaufman Police Department would like to commend Kaufman ISD police officer Adam Wall for his outstanding teamwork, his quick response, and his dedicated service in protecting the public and the Kaufman ISD students and their families that were in the school zone.
Kaufman ISD police officer Adam Wall quickly responded in a marked police unit with his emergency equipment activated, he did prevent the suspect from entering the school zone.
I do believe that Officer Adam Wall’s teamwork and his quick actions prevented what we believe would have been a horrific tragedy from occurring that morning. I want to thank all of you.”
Next on the Superintendent’s report was 2022 KISD service awards, district weekly enrollment report, and employee benefits.
New employee benefits for this year include a pay increase of three percent, retention bonus for every employee based on their spot in the salary schedule, increased amount of $40 that the district contributes to employee’s insurance (making KISD one of few districts near that offer a $300 contribution towards employees insurance), and free Pre-K services to the children of employees.
School Board President Byron Gregg then went on to cover the action items, first being the consent agenda for the minutes of the regular meeting held April 11, 2022. Once the item was approved by the board, the next item was the 2022-2023 professional personnel contract recommendations and audit letter of engagement.
Next was to approve revised TASB Local District Update 2022.01 with the updated information from the policy service, 2021-2022 budget amendment, 2022-2023 employee compensation plan, and Covid-19 Retention Stipend Resolution. The regular meeting was then adjourned and the board went into closed session.
