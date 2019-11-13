Crandall football team wins district title

The Crandall Pirates finished their regular season with an undefeated district record after putting away Athens 52-28 last Friday.
Although the team initially lost their game to Midlothian Heritage on Oct. 25, the Jaguars were forced to forfeit their victory for using an ineligible player in the first half of that game, which they initially won 23-7. Once past that barrier, the Pirates had a relatively easy cruise toward district dominance with a 28-6 win over Quinlan Ford and their 52-28 district closer against Athens.
The Pirates’ business in Athens isn’t finished yet, though. As the number one seed in 4A-1 District 9, they will compete against the number four seed of District 10, the Kilgore Bulldogs, at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 in Athens.
The Bulldogs are 5-5 on the season with a 2-3 district record with a 35-7 victory over Chapel Hill and a critical 20-14 win over Van, last year’s second seed. A 36-29 loss to district rival Henderson threatened to derail the Bulldogs’ postseason ambitions, but their victory over Van, who also finished with a 2-3 district record, put them over the edge.
The winner of Crandall vs. Kilgore will face the winner of Stafford vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville, which will take place on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.