Led by their explosive rushing attack, the Crandall Pirates football team won their Kaufman County rivalry game over the Kaufman Lions by a count of 45-10 on Sept 2 at Crandall High School.
With this victory, Crandall improves to 2-0 overall on the season. Kaufman falls to 1-1.
Crandall’s dynamic senior running back duo of Chris Abron and Andrew Anderson carried the offensive load for the Pirates In this game as they combined to account for five touchdown runs. For the game, Abron carried the ball 16 times for 163 yards with three touchdowns while Anderson had 12 carries for 64 yards with two touchdowns. Overall, all of Crandall’s running backs in this game registered more than 300 yards on the ground,
Crandall’s other touchdown in this game came on a scoring pass from Luke Moffitt to Deondre Bowman. The Pirates also registered points via a 35-yard field goal by Brandon Perez. Also, in this game, Moffit connected on 12 of 18 passes for 217 yards. Bowman was active in this game as well with five receptions for 65 yards.
For Kaufman, their points in this game came via a 30-yard field goal by Andres Gallegos and a short touchdown run by Johnathan Wrenn. Wrenn ended the game with 98 yards on 19 carries.
Some other offensive stars for Crandall in this game were as follows:
Josh Smith: three receptions for 100 yards.
Michael Collins: two receptions for 26 yards.
Logan Wilbanks: four receptions for 34 yards.
AJ Mayfield: one reception for 20 yards.
Markel Robinson: five carries for 70 yards.
Some other notable offensive performers for Kaufman in this game were as follows:
Ty Burleson: 12 of 25 passing for 92 yards.
Hayden Robbins: two carries for 27 yards.
Julian Prox: eight receptions for 48 yards.
Kylevon Morrow: two receptions for 18 yards.
Defensive leaders in this game for Kaufman were as follows:
Dalys Chandler: six tackles and one pass breakup.
Morrow: nine tackles and one interception in the end zone.
Issac Leija: four tackles and three quarterback pressures.
Isaiah Leija: four tackles.
Kaleb Lewis: six tackles.
Devin Morrell: six tackles and a quarterback pressure.
Jordan Nalls: six tackles and three quarterback pressures.
Kasen Ramirez: two tackles.
Will Bowers: two tackles.
Jaylon Reed: two tackles and two quarterback pressures.
Justin Wells: three tackles, two quarterback pressures, and one sack.
Kaufman will next play the Terrell Tigers on Sept. 9 at Terrell High School. The kickoff time for this game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Crandall will next play the Jacksonville Indians on Sept. 9 at Jacksonville High School. The kickoff time for this game is set for 7:30 p.m.
