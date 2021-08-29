In the first couple of weeks of their 2021 season, the Crandall Lady Pirate varsity volleyball team has played well at the Princeton and Lancaster Tournaments.
Overall, the Lady Pirates won the bronze and silver brackets titles at the Princeton and Lancaster tournaments respectively.
Key individual performances for the Crandall volleyball team at the Princeton tournament were turned in by Gracy White (four serving aces, six digs, 11 blocks, and 35 kills), Leah Gardner (seven digs, 14 serving aces 16 blocks, and 39 kills), Arianna Gonzalez (40 Kills, 18 digs, seven service aces, and three blocks), and Reese Pipkin (51 assists, 16 digs, and six service aces).
Notable performances for the Crandall volleyball team at the Lancaster Tournament were produced by White (27 kills, 14 digs, 11 digs, and five service aces), Gardner (36 Kills, 17 blocks, 11 service aces, and eight digs), Gonzalez (39 kills, 22 digs, eight service aces, and six blocks), Pipkin (58 assists, 14 digs, and 10 service aces), and Gracie hardman (two service aces and 50 assists).
(0) comments
