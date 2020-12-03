The 2020-21 basketball seasons are underway for a few of our local teams.
The Kaufman Lion varsity boys’ basketball team went on the road and defeated Ferris High School by a count of 52-47 in the season opener for both teams on Nov. 17. Due to cancellations, this is the only game that Kaufman has been able to play so far this season.
Top performers in this game for Kaufman were junior Daylon Dickerson (17 points and nine rebounds), junior Vontrell Williams (nine points, 10 rebounds, and six assists), freshman DK Jones (11 points and seven steals), and junior Derek Clamon (10 points).
Kaufman reached the third round of the Class 5A boys basketball playoffs last season.
Up next, the Lions are scheduled to travel to Mesquite Poteet on Dec. 4, then take on Canton on Dec. 5 at home.
The Kaufman Lions girls' varsity basketball teamhas also seen some action this season as well. The team is 2-5 so far this season with their victories coming against West Mesquite (43-28) and Ennis (57-47) respectively.
Lexi Esparza has been the star attraction for the Lions in the early part of thisseason. In seven games, she has averaged 13.4 points and 7.4 rebounds. In fact, she scored a career high of 36 points on 16 of 26 shooting from the floor in the victory over Ennis.
As for the Scurry-Rosser Wildcat varsity boys basketball team, they have won the first two games of their 2020-21 season. These victories came against Wortham (43-14) on Nov. 23 and Wills Point (40-37) on Nov. 24 respectively.
Leading scorers for Surry-Rosser in the Wortham game were Terrell Blanton (12 points), Garrett Hill (10 points—six of these points came on three-point shots), and Christian Lopez (9 points).
Notable scoring efforts for Surry-Rosser in the Wills Point game were turned in by Blanton (20 points), Hill (10 points), and Lopez (9 points).
The Scurry-Rosser Wildcat girls are 2-3 on the season with their victories coming against Buffalo High School (46-18) and Kerens High School (46-40) respectively. Scurry-Rosser qualified for the Class 3A girls’ playoffs last season.
