Scurry-Rosser volleyball wins All-District honors

The Scurry-Rosser volleyball team was all smiles after winning the district title in November. 

District 18-3A coaches have voted and the 2019 All-District Volleyball team and awards are official.

Scurry Rosser brought home four total awards including District MVP going to Kristin Bishop. Bishop signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Juniata College in Pennsylvania. Hitter MVP went to Hannah Mote, co-server MVP is Hannah Word, and All-District Coach awards wen to Taryn Mitchell. The team also received two First Team spots with Becca Jestis and Jillian Tillet as well as one Second Team player, Chloe Sims.

Cosicana Mildred’s Lilly Hanna won Blocker MVP with her teammates Mason Ivie taking Co-Server MVP and Abby Huitt earning Setter MVP. Malakoff’s Joey White wins Defensive MVP alongside Newcomer award winner Addie Wittram and Co-Server MVP Jaci Spiva and Rubi Bailey of the Eustace won Offensive MVP.

All District First, Second, and Honorable Mentions are as follows.

FIrst Team

Emma Bell, Eustace

Allie Bruton, Palmer

Maggie Groom, Eustace

Becca Jestis, Scurry-Rosser

Jillian Tillet, Scurry-Rosser

Nikki Turner, Corsican Mildred

Kayte Walker, Malakoff

Second Team

Amy Adamson, Corsican Mildred

Kenli Dalton, Corsicana Mildred

Jesseka De La Rosa, Rice

Kylee Ivey, Blooming Grove

Macy Maxwell, Palmer

Chloe Sims, Scurry-Rosser

Olivia Smith, Rice

Ella Taylor, Eustace

Georgia Utz, Eustace

Chloe Woods, Kemp

Honorable Mention

Kierra Abrahamson, Eustace

MyKayla Adkins, Blooming Grove

Bailey Burks, Corsican Mildred

Cierra Chapman, Palmer

Tory Cox, Blooming Grove

