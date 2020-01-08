Scurry-Rosser volleyball wins All-District honors

District 18-3A coaches have voted and the 2019 All-District Volleyball team and awards are official.
Scurry Rosser brought home four total awards including District MVP going to Kristin Bishop. Bishop signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Juniata College in Pennsylvania. Hitter MVP went to Hannah Mote, co-server MVP is Hannah Word, and All-District Coach awards wen to Taryn Mitchell. The team also received two First Team spots with Becca Jestis and Jillian Tillet as well as one Second Team player, Chloe Sims.
Cosicana Mildred’s Lilly Hanna won Blocker MVP with her teammates Mason Ivie taking Co-Server MVP and Abby Huitt earning Setter MVP. Malakoff’s Joey White wins Defensive MVP alongside Newcomer award winner Addie Wittram and Co-Server MVP Jaci Spiva and Rubi Bailey of the Eustace won Offensive MVP.
All District First, Second, and Honorable Mentions are as follows.
FIrst Team
Emma Bell, Eustace
Allie Bruton, Palmer
Maggie Groom, Eustace
Becca Jestis, Scurry-Rosser
Jillian Tillet, Scurry-Rosser
Nikki Turner, Corsican Mildred
Kayte Walker, Malakoff
Second Team
Amy Adamson, Corsican Mildred
Kenli Dalton, Corsicana Mildred
Jesseka De La Rosa, Rice
Kylee Ivey, Blooming Grove
Macy Maxwell, Palmer
Chloe Sims, Scurry-Rosser
Olivia Smith, Rice
Ella Taylor, Eustace
Georgia Utz, Eustace
Chloe Woods, Kemp
Honorable Mention
Kierra Abrahamson, Eustace
MyKayla Adkins, Blooming Grove
Bailey Burks, Corsican Mildred
Cierra Chapman, Palmer
Tory Cox, Blooming Grove
