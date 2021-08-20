On Aug. 14, the Kaufman Lion cross country teams opened their 2021 season at Wylie High School’s Two-Mile Season Kickoff Invitational Meet.
Individually, the varsity girls team had three runners earn medals at this meet for their top performances Those runners were freshman Katie Tucker (fourth place in a time of 12:21), sophomore Barbara Ruiz (fifth place in a time of 12:28) and junior Joselyne Sanchez (ninth place in a time of 13:01).
Note: Kaufman had only these three runners in the race, so consequently they did not have enough runners to register a team score.
Individually, in the varsity boys division, senior Yahir Flores, junior James Rayas, and senior Adan Gutierrez led the way for Kaufman as they produced medal winning performances. Flores, Rayas, and Gutierrez finished fourth, eighth, and 10th overall respectively in times of 10:36, 10:53 and 10:55.
Other Kaufman boys who ran on the varsity team at this meet were junior Edward Rivera (22nd in a time of 11:45) and senior Alexis Carreon (25th in a time of 11:53).
In the JV girls division, Kaufman won the team title thanks in large part to medal-winning performances by senior Molly Burleson (fourth place in a time of 14:40) and freshman Kadence Wolf (fifth place in a time of 14:55).
Other notable performances for Kaufman in the JV girls division were turned in by Alexiss Renteria (12th place in a time of 15:28), Yulibeth Delapaz (13th place in a time of 15:29), and junior Maribel Tapia (22nd in a time of 15:56).
In the JV boys division, Kaufman’s top runners were medalist junior Pierce Drake (fourth place in a time of 12:02), medalist freshman Alan Sanchez (fifth place in a time of 12:05), and sophomore Osvaldo Aldana (19th in a time 12:41).
Overall, both the Kaufman varsity boys and JV boys finished third in the team standings.
Up next, Kaufman will host the Run with the Lions Meet on Aug. 28 at the Kaufman Sports Complex.The varsity girls race will begin the meet at 7:15 a.m.
