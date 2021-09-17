The Kaufman Lion tennis team went on a road trip to Sulphur Springs to participate in a doubleheader against 5A state ranked Texarkana Texas High and 5A Sulphur Springs High School on Sept. 11.
When the day was over, Kaufman had defeated both of these top- quality opponents by counts of 10-9 and 16-3 respectively.
With these victories, 4A state ranked Kaufman improves to 14-1 overall on the season.
In the opening matchup, Kaufman faced off against Texarkana Texas High. This matchup went back and forth all day with several momentum swings.
The deciding match was in boys singles, where Kaufman’s Phoenix Johnson went up against Texas High’s Carter Shuffield. In this match, Johnson lost the first set 6-4. But, he rallied in the second set to take it 6-4. So, the ultimate winner would be determined by a super tie breaker. In the tie breaker, Johnson jumped out to an early lead and he never looked back on his way to a sweet 10-4 victory. This win for the Lions over the Tigers was emotional and satisfying indeed.
Then in the back end of the double header, Kaufman squared off against Sulphur Springs, with the Lions easily defeating the Wildcats. The Lions secured six wins in doubles, and they were victorious in all of their boys singles matches.
The Heart Award went to Johnson for his excellent comeback deciding victory in boys singles. The MVP Award was presented to the mixed doubles team of Vanessa Chavez and Beau Thompson. Finally, the Low Scorer Award was captured by Cody Hunter.
