The Kaufman Lions tennis team brought home a medal haul from the Jerry Slayton Memorial Tennis Tournament which was hosted by Van High School on March 25.
Top results for the Kaufman players at this tournament were as follows:
Cristian Gutierrez and Kayden Lengacher: first place in the varsity boys doubles “A” division.
Jackie Rodrigues and Amanda Hasbell: first place in the varsity girls doubles “A” division.
Phoenix Johnson: third place in the varsity boys singles “A” division.
Eli Frosch and Cody Hunter: second place in the varsity boys doubles “A” division.
Connor Hubbert: first place in the varsity boys singles “B” division.
Jackson Haynes: third place in the varsity boys singles “B” division.
Natalya Morales: third place in the varsity girls singles “A” division.
Xiomara Rodriguez: third place in the varsity girls singles “B” division.
Conner Mays and Faith Harris: third place in the varsity mixed doubles “A” division.
Nathaniel Salmeron and Ashley Guerrero: first place in the varsity mixed doubles “B” division.
Vanessa Chavez and Samantha Barrera: first place in the varsity girls doubles “B” division.
