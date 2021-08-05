In an much-anticipated early season matchup, Kaufman defeated Whitehouse 13-6 in team tennis on Aug. 4.
Kaufman was sparked by the overall outstanding play of their boys team. For the record, the boys won eight of the nine matches that they played in both singles and doubles combined that counted toward the team score.
The Kaufman girls team did earn some key points by winning three matches in singles and one in doubles.
Also, Kaufman won both of the mixed doubles matches.
Individually, Eli Frosch was named the MVP for winning matches in number one singles and number two doubles. Note: Frosch’s doubles partner is Cody Hunter. Frosch won his singles match by a count of 4-1 and 4-1. Then, Frosch and Hunter teamed up to capture their doubles match by a count of 4-1 and 4-1.
Kayden Lengacher earned the Low Scorer award as combined he lost only one total game overall in his singles and doubles matches. He won his singles match by a score of 4-0 and 4-0 and then he teamed with Cristian Gutierrez in a 4-0 and 4-1 doubles victory.
Kaufman Lady Lion Laisha Ochoa received the Heart award for winning her singles match via a very exciting third set super tie breaker. The final result of this match was 0-4, 4-2 and 10-5.
Kaufman is scheduled to play Ennis High School on Aug. 6.
