The Lovejoy Leopard football team proved to be the stronger competitor with their bi-district playoff game victory over Crandall on Nov. 12 at Lovejoy High School.
With this 77-27 victory, Lovejoy improves to 10-1 on the season. Crandall sees their season end at 6-5.
Lovejoy ended the competitive phase of this game early by racing out to a 63-7 halftime lead. In the second half, Lovejoy cruised home for the victory.
Some individual bright spots in this game for Crandall were conducted by the following players:
Andrew Anderson: 27 carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
Chris Abron: eight carries for 41 yards.
Luke Moffitt: six of 11 passes for 41 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and 12 carries for 26 yards,.
Jamonte Gordon-West: six of 16 passes for 75 yards and one touchdown.
Samuel Omosigho: four receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown.
Josh Smith: six receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown.
