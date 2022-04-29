Coach Pitch:
April 22- Rangers 9, Warriors 0; Blue Jays 11, Tribe 3
April 21- Rangers 11, TX Lighning 0
April 19- Blaze 12, Warriors 3; Blue Jays 14, Hot Shots 1
April 18- Blue Jays 12, Rangers 5
April 14- Tribe 13, Hot Shots 1
April 11- Tribe 7, Blaze 0; Warriors 8, TX Lighning 0
April 8- Blue Jays 15, Warriors 0; Blaze 8, Hot Shots 6
April 7— Tribe 5, Warriors 2; Rangers 13, Hot Shots 0
April 2— Blue Jays 10, TX Lighning 0; Rangers 8, Blaze 6; Tribe 15 , TX Lighning 0; Hot Shots 8, Warriors 2
10-under:
April 22- Rangers 12, Knights 2; Heat 9, Cowboys 5
April 21- Blaze 14, Lions 5
April 18- Lions 13, Cowboys 2
April 14- Blaze 14, Heat 0; Rangers 12, Lions 3
April 11- Rangers 15, Cowboys 1
April 8- Blaze 15, Cowboys 0
April 7— Heat 19, Lions 11; Knights 14, Cowboys 1
April 2— Knights 15, Heat 6; Blaze 8, Rangers 8
12-under:
April 22- Texas Hitters 16, Hurricanes 7
April 21- Texas Hitters 5, Dirtbags 2
April 18- Dirtbags 10, Hurricanes 2
April 8- Hurricanes 12, Dirtbags 8
April 7— Texas Hitters 4, Dirtbags 3
14-under:
April 22- Lions 20, Crandall Bandits 0
April 21- A’s 8, Crandall Bandits 7; Wildcats 1, Crandall Crew 0
April 19- Crandall Crew 15 Vipers 0
April 14- Wildcats 15, Crandall Bandits 0; Lions 9, Crandall Crew 0; A's 10, Vipers 1
April 11- Lions 11, Vipers 0
April 7— Vipers 4, Crandall Bandits 0; Wildcats 11, Crandall Bevo Boys 4
April 2— Wildcats 13, A’s 2
March 31— Crandall Crew 8, Crandall Bevo Boys 0
March 26— Crandall Bevo Boys 11, Crandall Bandits 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.