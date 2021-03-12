On Feb. 25-27, the Scurry-Rosser baseball team opened their 2021 season at the Grand Saline and Rains Tournament. Overall, the Wildcats went 0-4 in this tournament.
The results of the games that the team played in the tournament are as follows.
Tyler Chapel Hill 15 – Scurry-Rosser 4
Grand Saline 8 – Scurry-Rosser 0
Mount Vernon 21 – Scurry-Rosser 4
Canton 15 – Scurry-Rosser 0.
Against Chapel Hill, Scurry Rosser’s offensive bright spots were Caden West (one hit and two RBI’s) and Brayden Frazier (one hit). Also, Conner Moore and Emilio Gutierrez drove in runs as well with a RBI bases loaded walk and a RBI groundout respectively.
Then, in the Grand Saline game, Scurry-Rosser was shut out on just one hit. That came from Cambren Ivy via an infield single in the fifth inning.
In the Mount Vernon game, Scurry-Rosser got some offensive production from JD Martin (two hits and two RBI’s), Mr. West (one RBI), Ty Brogdon (one RBI) and Aiden Richman (one hit).
Finally, in the Canton game, the Eagles’ Colton Whitehead and Riley Norell combined to pitch a no hitter versus Scurry-Rosser.
On March 4-6, the Scurry-Rosser baseball team participated in a tournament hosted by Mexia High School. Overall, in the tournament, the team went 1-2-1.
The results of the tournament are as follows.
Eustace 14 – Scurry-Rosser 0
Waco La Vega 6 – Scurry-Rosser 5
Scurry-Rosser 4 – Palestine Westwood 4
Scurry-Rosser 3 – Riesel 2
Against Eustace, the Wildcats were shut out on just one hit by the Bulldogs ace pitcher Cannon Kilcrease. The one hit for the Wildcats in this game was a fourth inning single to center field by Christian Lopez.
In the Waco La Vega game, the Pirates jumped out to a 3-0 lead through the top of the second inning. But in the bottom of the second inning, Scurry-Rosser rallied for three runs to tie the game. Ty Brogdon and Preston Shirey drove in runs for the Wildcats in this frame via a RBI sacrifice bunt and two RBI infield single respectively.
However, Waco La Vega would respond with three more runs in the top of the third inning to take a 6-3 lead. It was a lead that the Pirates would never relinquish.
To their credit, Scurry-Rosser would not go down without a fight as evidenced by that the fact that Brogdon (RBI double to left) and Shirey (RBI single to center) produced RBI hits in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut Waco La Vega’s lead to 6-5. Unfortunately, Scurry-Rosser’s rally would fall just short and the Pirates would escape with the victory.
Then in the Palestine Westwood game, the Wildcats and the Panthers battled to a 4-all tie.
In the bottom of the first inning, Westwood took a 1-0 lead on a RBI double to right field.
However, Scurry-Rosser responded with a run of their own in the top of the second inning to tie the game. The run came home via a RBI single to right field by Ty Brogdon.
This game stayed tied at 1-all until the bottom of the third inning. That is when Westwood would re-take the lead via a RBI infield single.
But, Scurry-Rosser fought back and plated two runs in the top of the fourth inning which gave them the lead at 3-2. The runs were scored on a RBI double to center by Brogdon and a RBI infield single by Zach Hutchins.
Scurry-Rosser increased their lead to 4-2 when they scored a run via a Palestine Westwood wild pitch in the top of the fifth inning.
However, in the bottom of the fifth inning, Westwood pushed across two runs to deadlock the game again at 4-all. The runs were registered on a bases loaded walk and a Scurry-Rosser wild pitch.
At this point, the game was called due to the tournament game time limit. So, this game ended in a 4-all tie.
In their final game of the tournament, Scurry-Rosser got their first victory of this season when they defeated Riesel High School by a count of 3-2.
After the top of the sixth inning in this game, Riesel was ahead by a count of 2-0.
But, Scurry-Rosser exploded for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead at 3-2. RBIs in this inning for the Wildcats were produced by Kaden Bradshaw (RBI infield single), Christian Lopez (RBI double to center), and Aiden Richman (RBI infield single).
After Richman’s hit, the tournament game time limit went into effect, so the Wildcats tasted sweet victory.
Scurry-Rosser now has an overall record of 1-6-1 to start the season.
