The Scurry-Rosser Lady Wildcat softball team still has dreams of making the playoffs and they showed this past week that they are determined to fight to the end.
They won games over Rice High School (15-5) and Kemp High School (13-3) on April 6 and April 9.
After these games, Scurry-Rosser improves to 10-10 overall and 4-6 in District 18-3A play.
In the Rice game, Scurry-Rosser was down 4-1 entering the bottom of the fourth inning. But then their bats roared to life as they scored six runs in the fourth, four in the fifth and four in the sixth to blow the game wide open.
RBIs for Scurry-Rosser in this game came from Emmalee Phillips (RBI single to center field in the fourth inning and RBI bases loaded walk in the sixth inning), Kenzie Smith (RBI double to center in the fourth inning), Carmen Rouse (RBI single to center in the fifth inning), Hannah Pechal (RBI groundout in the fifth inning and RBI groundout in the sixth inning), and Azlan Grucholski (RBI infield single in the sixth inning). All of the other runs that Scurry-Rosser scored in this game came on Rice High School errors.
In the Kemp game, Scurry-Rosser plated eight runs in the first inning, two in the second, and three in the fifth as they rolled to an easy victory.
RBIs in this game for Scurry-Rosser were produced by Grucholski (RBI single to left in the first inning and a RBI single to center in the second inning), Emma Hitt (two RBI double to left in the first inning), Phillips (RBI single to center in the first inning), Rindy Koeszar and (RBI groundout in the second inning). All of the other runs that Scurry-Rosser scored in this game came via Kemp errors.
In the pitching circle, Grucholski surrendered just three runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.