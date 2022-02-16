Lady Lions basketball royalty returned home to Kaufman High School on Jan. 21.
Several members of the 1991-92 State Final Four Kaufman Lady Lions basketball team were honored and recognized at halftime of the Kaufman vs. Sunnyvale varsity girls basketball game. The 1991-92 team was honored as part of the Kaufman Lady Lions basketball program’s Alumni Night. This year marks the 30th anniversary of that memorable season.
Historically, the 1991-92 Lady Lions were the first and still only Kaufman High School basketball team (boys and girls) to reach the UIL State Final Four.
Back in the 1991-92 season, only two teams from each district could qualify for the playoffs. Kaufman and Wilmer Hutchins represented District 13-4A in the playoffs that season.
In the playoffs, Kaufman received a bye in the bi-district round. Then in the area playoff round, the Lady Lions squeezed by Paris High School by a count of 58-55. In the regional semi final playoff round, the Lady Lions fought their way past Dallas Highland Park High School by a score of 41-39. Then, in the regional final playoff round, Kaufman was victorious over Paris North Lamar High School by the narrow score of 51-50. The victory over Paris North Lamar punched the Lady Lions ticket to the State Final Four in Austin.
The 1991-92 Kaufman Lady Lions basketball team finished with a super 27-8 overall record. Their head coach that season was Mr. Mark Harris. The assistant coaches were Robyn Smith and Patsy Davis.
