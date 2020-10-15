The state-ranked Kaufman Lion girls won the team title at the Waxahachie Invitational Cross-Country Meet on Oct. 9.
This was the first and only time this season that the girls would run at a 5K distance, said Head Coach Denver Stone. Also, the girls have won the team title at every meet that they have competed in so far this season. Here is another tidbit of information-the girls and boys ran in the 5A/6A division at the Waxahachie Meet.
Individually, for the Lions, Ellie Galan won the race in a time of 19:07. Other notable performances for the Lions at this meet were produced by Alondra Campa (third in a time of 19:24) Barbara Ruiz (sixth in a time of 19:48), Jocelyne Sanchez (11th in a time of 20:44), Sloan Wilson (21st at 21:30), Jaira Garcia (27th in a time of 21:40), Madison Thurston (44th in a time of 22:43), Molly Burleson (53rd in a time of 23:28), and AlexissRenteria (54th in a time of 23:31). Galan, Campa, and Ruiz received medals in recognition of their top 10 finish in this race.
As for the boys, they were led at this meet by medalist Edwin Rivera, who finished eighth in a time of 16:38. Other runners whoperformed well at this meet for the Kaufman boys were Adan Gutierrez (16th in a time of 17:23), James Rayas (23rd at 17:43), Yahir Flores (25th in a time of 17:48), Edward Rivera (38th in a time of 18:24), and Luis Aldana (56th in a time of 19:55). Overall, the varsity boys finished fourth. Next up for the Lions is the Longview Spring Hill meet on Oct. 16
