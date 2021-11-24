The District 18-3A volleyball coaches have announced their All-District selections for the 2021 season.
The Scurry-Rosser Lady Cat volleyball team is well represented on the All-District squads. Overall, the Lady Cats won the District 18-3A volleyball title this season while posting a 31-5 record.
Here are the All-District selections for the Scurry-Rosser Lady Cat volleyball team.
MVP: Becca Jestis, Emily Story, and Hannah Word.
Hitter of the Year: Lilly Drake.
Newcomer of the Year: Makenna Bragg.
Coach of the Year: Taryn Mitchell.
First Team All-District: Ryley Taylor and Kenzie Smith.
Second Team All-District: Chloe Fisher and Kindle Jones.
Academic All-District: Fisher, Jestis, Jones, Smith, Story, Taylor, and Word.
