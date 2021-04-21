Based on their strong Area Meet performances, three Scurry-Rosser track and field athletes have now earned the right to now compete at the Regional Meet.
Those Scurry-Rosser athletes are Terrell Blanton, Trey Wheeler, and Lilly Drake.
At the District 17/18 3A Area Meet, which was hosted by Eustace High School on April 15, Blanton played a starring role as he won four individual events—the 200 meters (22.20 seconds), the 400 meters (51.44 seconds), the long jump (22’1”0) and the triple jump (44’6”). Meanwhile, Wheeler got some high quality attention when he finished second in the varsity boys 110 hurdles (15.71 seconds) and then Drake put her name on the marquee as well when she finished fourth in the varsity girls 100 hurdles (17.30 seconds).
The Class 3A Region III Track and Field Meet is scheduled to take place on April 23-24 at Waco Midway High School.
Blanton's 200-meter winning time is currently the fastest mark for this event in all of Class 3A Region III. His fastest 400-meter time this season is 50.66 seconds, which he ran at the District 18-3A Meet. That 50.66 mark is the fourth fastest 400-meter time in all of Class 3A Region III.
Blanton's marks are currently the second-longest and the fourth-longest jumps for their events in all of Class 3A Region III. He has a good chance to make it to the State Meet, especially in the 200 meters and the long jump.
Other Scurry-Rosser athletes who scored points at the Area Meet were as follows.
Varsity Boys
Ben Zaleta: sixth place in the 800 meters (2:09.40).
Jordan Martin: sixth place in the 400 meters (55.53 seconds).
Varsity Girls
Hailey Mead: fifth place in the high jump (4’8”).
Kenzie Smith: fifth place in the discus (100’9”).
Lanie Taliaferro: sixth place in the shot put.
