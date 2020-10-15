On Tuesday, Oct.6, the Kaufman Lady Lion volleyball team defeated Quinlan Ford in four sets by a count of 25-15, 25-22, 19-25, and 26-24. With this victory, Kaufman improves to 10-10 overall and 5-3 in District action.
Top performers in this match for Kaufman were Lilly Lancaster with 17 kills, Savannah Pasquinelli with 2 blocks, Demi Davis with 24 digs, and Evelyn Ramos with 100% serving percentage on 20 attempts.
Kaufman had a bye on Oct. 9. Also, during this week, they will play state ranked Farmersville on Oct. 13and Caddo Mills on Oct. 16.
The state ranked Scurry-Rosser volleyball team defeated Kemp in straight sets on Tuesday, Oct. 6. The set scores were as follows: 25-12, 25-15, and 25-15. Then, on Friday, Oct. 9, Scurry-Rosser toppled Blooming Grove in straight sets by a count of 25-15, 25-14, and 25-18.
With these victories, Scurry-Rosser improves to 19-1 overall and 11-0 in District play.
During this week, Scurry-Rosser will play Corsicana Mildred on Oct. 13and state ranked Eustace on Oct. 16.
