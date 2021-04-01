The Kaufman Lion baseball team pulled away late to defeat Nevada Community (13-4) but they also lost to Sunnyvale (4-2). Finally, the Lions defeated Crandall (5-4) in a tough non-district game last week.
After these games, Kaufman’s record now stands at 11-7-1.
On March 23, Kaufman proved to be much for Community to handle. In this game, both teams scored a run in the first inning—Community’s run came via a RBI double to center field by Hayden Tanner while Kaufman’s run was produced by Landon Tucker’s RBI single to right field.
The score would remained tied at 1-all until the top of the fourth inning. That is when Community went in front 2-1 on a steal of home by Tanner. However, the Lions would respond in a big way as they scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to build a 6-2 advantage. A RBI hit during this frame for Kaufman was registered by Bryan Tovar (three RBI bunt single). Also during this frame, Kaufman plated two additional runs thanks to a Community passed ball and some inventive base running.
In the top of the fifth inning, Community cut Kaufman’s lead to 6-4 courtesy of a RBI double to left by Gerardo Gonzalez and a Kaufman passed ball respectively.
At this point, Kaufman dug down deep and went to work offensively in the late innings. The Lions plated four runs in the fifth inning and three runs in the sixth inning to ultimately secure the victory. RBIs in the fifth inning for the Lions were driven home by Kevin Soto (RBI infield single), Roy Garcia (RBI single to left), and Landon Stocks (two RBI double to center),. Then in the sixth inning, the Lions’ runs came via Community errors.
On the mound for Kaufman, the duo of Javier Garcia and Raul Garcia produced some strong pitching as the surrendered four runs on eight hits with eight strikeouts and four walks.
Then on March 26, Kaufman squared off against Sunnyvale in a big District 13-4A game.
In this game, Kaufman jumped out on top 2-0 in the top of the second inning thanks to a RBI single to center by Alexis Munoz and a RBI double to left by John Maldonado.
However, Sunnyvale would tie the game at 2-all in the bottom of the third inning when they scored two runs on a fielder’s choice ground ball.
This game would stay deadlocked at 2-all until the bottom of the sixth inning. In this frame, Sunnyvale produced two more runs on a RBI double to center by Alex Luna and a RBI sacrifice fly to center by Jackson Hitt.
In the top of the seventh and final inning, Kaufman tried to mount a rally but in the end Sunnyvale walked away from this game victorious by a count of 4-2.
Finally, on March 27, Kaufman played a non-district game against Crandall.
This game was a classic as both teams battled for 11 long innings. But, in the end, Kaufman emerged victorious by a count of 5-4.
The Lions grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning via steal of home by Maldonado and RBI ground out by Roy Garcia.
However, Crandall came right back in the top of the second inning to plate two runs as well which tied the game at 2-all. The runs came home via two RBI singles.
Then, Kaufman scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to build a 4-2 lead. The runs were plated due to a steal of home by Munoz and a RBI ground out by Soto.
Crandall answered with two runs in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game again—this time at 4-all. The runs were produced by a RBI single and a Kaufman error respectively.
At this point, the game was tied at 4-all until the bottom of the 11th inning. Kaufman won the game in dramatic fashion on a RBI sacrifice fly to center by Roy Garcia.
The pitching duties in this game for Kaufman were handled by the trio of Raul Garcia, Tovar, and Jerron Hudson Overall, this trio surrendered four runs (three earned) on 11 hits with 12 strikeouts and three walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.