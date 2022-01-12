Led by the combined strong efforts of Daylon Dickerson and Vontrell Williams, the Kaufman Lions varsity boys basketball team defeated Nevada Community Braves by a count of 74-64 on Jan. 7 to remain perfect so far in District 13-4A play.
With this road victory, Kaufman improves to 11-13 overall and 2-0 in District 13-4A action.
In this District 13-4A game vs. Community, Dickerson (29 points) and Williams (25 points) teamed up to score 54 huge points for the Lions. This dynamic duo definitely carried the offensive load for the Lions. Nick McBride chipped in with nine points in this game as well.
The Kaufman boys also pulled off a huge upset on Jan. 3 when they knocked off the state ranked Dallas Carter Cowboys by a count of 60-51.
This entertaining game against Carter was tied at half time (27-27).
The second half of this game was defined by several scoring runs for both teams.
First, Kaufman, behind some stellar three-point shooting, built a double-digit lead early in the third quarter, but Carter answered back with a sizable run of their own. When it was over, the Cowboys had cut the Lions lead to just one point at 44-43 in the initial stages of the fourth quarter.
With the game on the line, Kaufman executed well under pressure. They finished the game on a 16-8 run to reach victory lane. During this run, the Lions scored some big baskets from the floor and also connected on several key free throws to seal the deal.
Marquee performers in the Carter game for Kaufman were as follows:
Williams: 28 points, five rebounds, and three assists.
Dickerson: eight points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three blocked shots.
Kylevon Morrow: nine points.
DK Jones: seven assists.
Dalys Chandler: eight points.
