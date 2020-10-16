The state-ranked Kaufman Lion Varsity Tennis Team won their sixth straight District Title.
On Oct. 6, Kaufman completed their District 13-4A season with a 19-0 victory over Terrell. It also should be noted that Kaufman did not lose a match during district play this entire season. Also, in recent days, the team defeated Whitehouse in non-district action by a count of 14-5. Currently, the team has an undefeated overall record of 14-0 so far this season.
This week, Kaufman’s tennis team will play some playoff warm up matches vs. Van High School and state ranked #2 Vernon High School. The UIL Team Tennis Playoffs are scheduled to begin Oct. 26-27
