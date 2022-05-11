The Texas High School Coaches Association has announced the Academic All-State selections for baseball and softball this season.
Several Kaufman County athletes have worked hard to receive this prestigious honor.
To be named Academic All-State by the Texas High School Coaches Association, an athlete must be a senior, maintain a 92 or above average in all of their classes, be in good standing with their team, and have good moral character.
Here is the list of Kaufman County athletes that received Academic All-State recognition in baseball and softball for the 2022 season.
Kaufman: Reece Yager (softball), Landon Tucker (baseball), and Jansen Wheat (baseball).
Crandall: Mason Joyner (baseball), Cole Hitt (baseball), John Jackson (baseball), Pierce Corbo (baseball), Cole Stevens (baseball)
Scurry-Rosser: Emma Hitt (softball), Mackenzie Smith (softball), and Macy Orman (softball).
