After a string of tough losses last week, the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats pulled out a key win against Grand Saline at the Wills Point tournament, and they’re now even going into the final games of 2019.
On Tuesday, the Wildcats hit the road to Quinlan and came up short, 52-45. Jaxon Jonas led the team with 25 points, including an impressive eight three-pointers.
Journeying to Wills Point on Dec. 12, 13 and 14, Scurry-Rosser took on Quinlan Ford, losing again, this time 40 to 50. Jacob Holbrook led the team in scoring with 12 points.
In the second game, the Wildcats came close to defeating Seagoville, 42-45, with Holbrook again scoring the most hoops with 12 points, including four three-pointers.
Game three of the tourney went to Princeton in a 62-41 win over Scurry-Rosser. Hitting the boards were Gunner Hill with 13 points, Blanton with 11, Madden Haynes with six, Christian Lopez amd Tanner Vaughan with four each, and Jaxon Jonas with three.
¨We ran into some really good basketball teams this week and knew it would be tough,” Coach James Hill said after the tourney. “I just can’t say enough about our kids’ effort, it has been outstanding. We have some things to work on offensively and defensively, but this team is improving.¨
The Wildcats made a comeback against Grand Saline, winning 61-46, led by Madden Haynes with an impressive 17 points and three treys, followed by Holbrook with 14 points and four treys. Hill scored 11 points, followed by Jonas and Blanton with six. Rounding out the scoring for the Wildcats were Garrett Hill and Lopez with three points and Vaughan with two.
A tough Seagoville team finished the tournament for Scurry-Rosser with a 65-29 win. Blanton led the team in scoring eight points.
Up next for the Wildcats is the Italy Tournament Dec. 19-21, then a road game in Bosqueville on Dec. 30.
