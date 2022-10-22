The Lovejoy Leopards football team held off the Crandall Pirates in a wild and entertaining game by a count of 49-35 on Oct. 14 at Crandall High School.
With the victory, Lovejoy improves to 5-2 overall and 4-0 in District play. Crandall falls to 5-2 and 2-2.
Lovejoy jumped out to a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter thanks to two touchdown runs and a touchdown pass.
However, Crandall fought back behind two touchdown runs by their quarterback Luke Moffitt to make the score 21-14. The scoring runs covered 11 and six years respectively.
Lovejoy answered back with a touchdown pass and a touchdown run to increase their lead to 35-14 in the third quarter.
Then late in the third quarter, Crandall scored on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Deondre Bowman to Moffitt. This touchdown came on a fourth-down play. This touchdown made the score 35-21 in favor of Lovejoy.
Crandall cut into Lovejoy’s lead even further when Moffitt scored on a four-yard run to make the score 35-28 for Lovejoy at the 11:18 mark of the fourth quarter.
Lovejoy made it 42-28 via a touchdown run at the 7:32 mark of the fourth quarter.
But Crandall kept battling. A 10-yard touchdown run by Chris Abron made the score 42-35.
In the end, Lovejoy would have the final say in this game as they scored on a touchdown pass. This touchdown pass provided the game with its final score of 49-35.
This game was a showcase for both offenses. Lovejoy rang up 610 yards while Crandall registered 541 yards.
The offensive leaders for Crandall in this game were as follows:
Moffitt: 18 of 31 passing for 194 yards. Moffitt also had 23 carries for 148 yards and three touchdowns. Finally, Moffitt had one reception for 19 yards and one touchdown.
Chris Abron: 19 carries for 123 yards and one touchdown.
Bowman: three receptions for 61 yards. Bowman also completed one pass for 19 yards and one touchdown.
Andrew Anderson: nine carries for 57 yards.
AJ Mayfield: two receptions for 48 yards.
Josh Smith: four receptions for 26 yards.
Samuel Omosigho: two receptions for 24 yards.
For Lovejoy, Brayden Hagle completed 14 of 19 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns.
Matthew Mainord: 31 carries for 223 yards and two touchdowns.
Kyle Parker: 10 carries for 62 yards and one touchdown. Parker also had four receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown.
Dante Dean: three carries for 35 yards and one touchdown.
Jason Lavender: six receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown.
Parker Livingstone three receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown.
The Crandall Pirates football team will next play the Terrel Tigers on Friday Oct. 21 at Terrell High School. This game is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
