The Scurry-Rosser cross country teams competed at the Keene Invitational Meet on Sept. 1.
In the team standings, the Scurry-Rosser varsity boys finished seventh, while the girls placed 12th. Overall, there were 12 boys teams and 15 girls teams at this meet, with 121 individual girls and 112 individual boys running in the varsity races.
Top performers at this meet for the Scurry-Rosser varsity girls team were Addison Truly (11th place in a time of 14:06) and Cheyenne Vick (22nd place in a time of 14:49).
Notable performers for the Scurry-Rosser varsity boys team at this meet were Nolan Tubbs (23rd place in a time of 20:09), George Hensley (32nd place in a time of 20:31), and Ben Zeleta (39th place in a time of 21:02).
On Sept. 11, the Scurry-Rosser teams will run at the Crandall Invitational Meet.
