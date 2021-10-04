The Edgewood Bulldogs football team got a valuable road district victory when they defeated the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats 50-36 in the District 7-3A Division II opener for both teams on Sept. 24
With the win, Edgewood improves to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in District play while Scurry-Rosser falls to 2-3 and 0-1 respectively.
Scurry-Rosser faced an uphill battle after Edgewood built a 29-13 lead with about five minutes left in the third quarter. The Wildcats fought back, coming within seven points on a couple of tries in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately that would be as close as they would get the rest of the game.
Individually, the best players on the field for Scurry-Rosser were Tanner Vaughn (19 of 29 passing for 150 yards with one touchdown and one interception), De’Shawn Wren (15 carries for 78 yards and three touchdowns), Rowdy Miller (seven receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown), Bryce Chambers (14 tackles and seven assists), and Kaden Bradshaw (one interception).
Scurry-Rosser will next play at Blooming Grove on Oct. 8.
