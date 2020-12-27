Kaufman Lady Lion senior Ellie Galan has to be smiling with satisfaction after she recently learned that she has received two prestigious honors.
The first was being named All State in cross country by the Cross Country Coaches Association of Texas, and the other honor was being selected to the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s Legacy Team for Class 1A-4A schools all across state. Galan was one of 20 high school senior girls who were selected for this special legacy team.
“I feel honored and happy to receive All-State recognition for my senior year,” Galan said. “I will be running in college, but where I want to run is undecided. I hope to run at Sam Houston State University, but I have not signed yet.”
Her cross-country achievements during her high school career are numerous:
• She won the individual District Championship in all four years of her high school cross-country career (2017-2020).
• Three time All-State selection (2017, 2019, and 2020)
• Three time All-Region selection
• She was also recently selected as a WFAA Scholar Athlete of the Week with Dale Hansen. This program will air on a future date.
She has been coached during her high school cross-country career by Denver Stone and Angela Dees.
Coach Stone had some high praise for his star runner.
“Ellie has been fun to coach,” Coach Stone said. “I remember watching her run in seventh grade. Just like any other sport, you can just see it when someone has special ability. It just looks different than the majority of people trying to do it, that’s why it is special. She works hard, and we have a tough training regimen and it is all done at six a.m. There is a lot of commitment asked when you show up at six a.m. from seventh to 12thgrade. She has paid a significant price and earned the success she has had over the years. A career as good as she has had doesn’t just happen on talent alone. She is a great worker!”
During her All-State selection years, here is how Galan finished at the District, Regional and State meets respectively:
2017: District Champion in Class 4A, third at the Regional Meet, and 14that the State Meet.
2019: District Champion in Class 5A, 19 that the Regional Meet, and 17 that the State Meet.
2020: District Champion in Class 4A, eighth at the Regional Meet, and 14that the State Meet.
Also, during the regular season of her 2020 senior season, which included seven invitational meets, Galan had five first place finishes, one second place finish, and one third place finish.
No matter what happens in the future, I want to wish Ellie the best of success in whatever she aspires to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.