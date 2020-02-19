Alumni return to KHS to play Lions

Returning to the field were Coach Jake Cockrum, top left, Casey Becker, Ivan Lopez, Justin Dowden, Brad Sherrard, Paul Hoffmeyer, and Juan Carrillo.Bottom row: Guadalupe Gonzalez, Alfredo Rodriguez, John Maldonado, and Richard Ervin. Not pictured is the announcer, Robert Maldonado.

 Courtesy photo

Kaufman High School baseball alumni took on the Lions in a fundraising game and homerun derby on Saturday, Feb. 15. The alumni defeated the freshman-JV team 10-1.

