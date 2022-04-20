The Kemp Yellow Jackets baseball team posted victories over Eustace (9-5) and Blooming Grove (8-7 in eight innings) on April 12 and April 14 at Kemp High School.
With these victories, Kemp improves to 7-14-1 overall and 6-4 in District 18-3A play.
Against Blooming Grove, Kemp tied the game in the seventh inning on a two-out two-RBI triple by Hayden Stevenson. So, this game was headed to extra innings. In the eighth inning, Zach Dunn delivered the eventual game winning walk off hit with an RBI single.
Top hitters in this game for Kemp were Halen Crome (four hits with two runs scored and one RBI), Stevenson (one hit with one run scored and two RBIs), and Dunn (one hit with one run scored and one RBI).
On the mound, Daylon McIntosh got the win in relief as he worked four full innings while surrendering zero runs on one hit with four strikeouts and zero walks.
Kemp defeated Eustace by a score of 9-5 in a rain-shortened game that was called after the fifth inning.
On the mound in this game, Brayden Gibbons was credited as the winning pitcher. He worked five full innings while surrendering five runs on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
Key hitters in this game for Kemp were Clayton Brown (two hits with two runs scored and one RBI), Dunn (one hit with one run scored and two RBIs), and Laramie Greathouse (one hit with one run scored and two RBIs).
After the April 14 games,, the District 18-3A baseball standings look this way: Corsicana Mildred (8-2), Scurry-Rosser (6-4), Kemp (6-4), Palmer (6-4), Malakoff (6-4), and Eustace (5-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.