In the home-opening game for the Kaufman Lions on Friday, the Crandall Pirates took the ball and ran with it.
Literally.
For Crandall, running back Billy Myers received a pass from quarterback Holt Reese to start the scoring in the first quarter, getting Crandall off to a 7-0 start.
That was followed by three more touchdowns in the second quarter, including two interceptions by Seth Johnson and Luke Spitzer. Finalizing the 28-0 score going into halftime, Myers caught a 50-yard pass from Reese.
“We played really good defense, I think that’s number-one,” said Crandall Head Coach Joe Cary. “We had three interceptions for touchdowns. Anytime you score 21 points on defense, you’re going to have a good chance to win the game.”
This is the first time since 2006 that Crandall has defeated their county rivals in a football game, although last year’s contest was cancelled due to a lightning storm.
“I’m just really proud of our defense and those guys,” Cary added.
Of course, in a seven-touchdown game, offense played its role as well.
Myers and Reese worked together to score two touchdowns, then Sha’brun Booker caught a 66-yard pass from Reese in the third quarter, followed by another interception by Chris Jolly, which he ran in for another touchdown.
Finally, Chris Abron ran the ball for three yards and across the goal line during the fourth quarter to make Crandall’s final touchdown of the game. It was a busy night for Crandall kicker Brandon Perez as he scored six extra points, missing only one attempt in the third quarter.
Up next for Crandall, on Friday the Pirates take on Paris North Lamar on the road.
After the jubilation of defeating Kaufman, Cary said he has to get his players focused on Friday night’s game.
“It was a fun night for the Pirates. We have to come back down to reality and getting our focus back on our next opponent,” Cary said. “We want to keep that momentum going.”
Now 0-2 for the season, Kaufman starts district play on Friday against Ennis, which lost last week to Bishop Lynch, 41-34, and is now 1-1 for the season.
