The Kaufman Lion varsity cross country teams posted some solid results at a meet hosted by Longview Pine Tree High School on Sept. 17.
In the girls and boys varsity races, the Lions finished third in the team standings.
Katie Tucker led the girls with a second place finish in a time of 12:43, followed by Madison Thurston in ninth with a time of 14:08.
Other Lion women to score points at this meet were Kadence Wolfe (13th place finish), Alexiss Renteria (32nd place finish), and Molly Burleson (45th place finish).
Individually, top performers and point scorers for the Lion men at this meet were Edwin Rivera at fourth in a time of 16:29, Yahir Flores (medal winning seventh place finish in a time of 16:41), James Rayas (13th place finish in a time of 16:59), Adan Gutierrez (21st place finish), and Edward Rivera (29th place finish).
Some of the other schools at this meet were Lufkin Hudson, Jacksonville High School, Kilgore High School, Mount Pleasant High School, Hallsville, Tatum, Nacogdoches High School, and Whitehouse to name a few.
The Kaufman Lion cross country teams will run next at a meet hosted by Sulphur Springs High School on Sept. 25.
