The award program is open to student-athletes playing on varsity football teams at 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, and 6A public high schools and private high schools of Texas. Student’s can be nominated by consumers, coaches, or school administrators on the Monday following each week’s game. Those nominating the students are asked to describe why the player they are nominating should receive the award and how they embody the program’s criteria.
Nominees must excel in three categories of individual field performance, leadership abilities that lead the team to success, and performance off the field such as academic success and community citizenship.
There are six weekly winners, one each for Class 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A and private school football players. At the conclusion of the football season, there will be six winners overall for each class which will be announced at a statewide ceremony.
Tanner Vaughn, a junior quarterback for Scurry-Rosser High School, won the Ford player of the week for Class 3A week 11 during the match-up against Mildred.Vaughn completed 17 of 23 passes for 336 yards and a school-record seven touchdowns in a 60-6 win over Mildred. The 6’1”, 195-pound junior has tossed 12 touchdown passes in the previous two games before the Mildred match-up. “Tanner has shown growth in many areas as a quarterback,” said Jeff Cleveland, Scurry-Rosser Head Coach. “His arm talent coupled with his ability to throw accurately while on the run as his two biggest strengths. I firmly believe his best football is in front of him. He is a fine young man who has a very bright future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.