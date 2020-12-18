The Scurry-Rosser varsity boys basketball team posted a 1-2 record during this past week in games against Quinlan, Blanc and Italy.
After these results, the Wildcats' overall record currently stands at 5-2.
On Dec. 8, Scurry-Rosser held off a late fourth quarter rally by Quinlan to win 41-37.
Individually, the Wildcats were led in this game by Terrell Blanton who registered 12 points, 11 rebounds, four steals, and four blocks. Other Wildcats who made significant contribution to this victory as well were Jaxon Jonas (10 points, four assists, and three steals), Christian Lopez (seven points), Garrett Hill (seven points), Kaden Bradshaw (three points), and Cagle Peavy (two points).
Then, on Dec. 11, Scurry-Rosser squared off against a tough Bland High School team. After a hard-fought first half, Bland led by just two points at 27-25. Then a strong third quarter by Bland helped them take control of this game, eventually winning 46-34. Notable performances for Surry-Rosser in this game were produced by Tanner Vaughan (nine points and seven rebounds), Blanton (seven points), Bradshaw (seven points), Jonas (five points and four steals), Hill (four points and six assists), and Peavy (two points).
Finally, on Dec. 12, the Wildcats wen into battle vs. Italy High School. When it was over, the Gladiators had emerged victorious over Scurry-Rosser by a count of 43-37. Top performances in this game for the Wildcats were turned in by Jonas (17 points—15 of his points came on three-point shots), Hill (12 points, all on three-point shots), Peavy (four points), Blanton (two points), and Vaughan (two points).
As for the Scurry-Rosser girls basketball team, they posted a 1-1 record during this past week of game action.
The Wildcats posted a lopsided 54-18 victory over Grand Saline High School on Dec. 8. Then, on Dec. 11, in their District 18-3A opener vs. Malakoff, theWildcats battled hard but came up short in a 41-25 result against the Tigers.
The Wildcat girls are now 3-6 overall and 0-1 in District 18-3A play.
