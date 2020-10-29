Led by their powerful rushing attack, Paris defeated Kaufman by a count of 35-21 on Friday, Oct. 23.
With the victory, Paris improves to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in District play. Kaufman falls to 3-5 and 3-1 respectively.
Paris’ trademark rushing attack was on full display vs. Kaufman. For the game, Paris ran the ball for 285 yards. In fact, all of Paris’ yards in this game came from their ground game. It also should be noted that Paris only threw the ball once in this game. Individually, Paris’ main ball carrier in this game was Zykius Jackson. Jackson gained 108 yards on 11 carries while scoring three touchdowns as well. Another key ball carrier on this night for Paris was Zohquan Caldwell, who registered 36 yards via five carries while scoring one touchdown.
As for Kaufman, their top offensive weapons on this night were quarterback La’Damian Bailey, running back Braxton Garmon, and wide receiver Daylon Dickerson. Bailey did all he could do on this night for the Lions as he carried the ball 27 times for 133 yards. and he completed 16 of 35 passes for 150 yards, and one touchdown.
Garmom gained 47 yards on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown. Dickerson hauled in 10 receptions for 105 yards. Other Lions who made significant contributions in this game were Kyndall Trudeau (four carries for one yard and one TD) and Bryce Martinez (one reception for 12 yards and one TD).
The defensive leaders in this game for Kaufman were Dillon King (seven tackles), Kyndall Trudeau (six tackles), Braxton Garmon (4.5 tackles and one fumble recovery), Isaiah Leija (4.5 tackles), Angel Vargas (2.5 tackles), Caleb Longenecker (2.5 tackles), Brayson Gomez (2.5 Tackles), and Mason Ashton (two tackles).
Next up for the Lions is on Friday, Oct. 30 versus state ranked Argyle High School. This game is scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Individual Leaders for Kaufman
Rushing: La’Damian Bailey: 27 carries for 133 yards, Braxton Garmon: 16 carries for 47 yards and 1 TD, and Kyndall Trudeau: 4 carries for 1 yard and 1 TD.
Passing: La’Damian Bailey: 16 of 35 for 150 yards 1 TD and 2 interceptions
Receiving: Daylon Dickerson 10 receptions for 105 yards and Bryce Martinez 1 reception for 12 yards and 1 TD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.